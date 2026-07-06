Marvel Snuck The Same Star Wars Easter Egg Into All Of Its Phase 2 Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a lot in common with the "Star Wars" universe. An obvious tie is that several actors have appeared in both film series (such as Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Andy Serkis), but a more subtle connection that is a bit more violent. Each of the MCU Phase Two films features an easter egg where a character losing an appendage, which, of course, pays homage to "Empire Strikes Back," when Luke Skywalker's hand is sliced off by Darth Vader – one of the best sci-fi movie twists of all time.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed it to be true. In an interview, Feige shared that it is more than fan theory. The idea to have characters' hands cut off wasn't planned as a tribute to George Lucas' films, at least not originally. Eventually, Feige decided that they wanted it to happen during each film of Phase Two. Sometimes more than once during a movie.

The Ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe guide states Phase Two of the MCU officially started with "Iron Man 3" in 2013 and concluded with "Ant-Man" in 2015. During that time, multiple characters lost their hand in one way or another.