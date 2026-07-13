5 Unexpected Features You Might Find On Your Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums are one of the best technologies you can have at home. Companies have invested so much money into making these robots worth it, and they're great for intelligently vacuuming and mopping the house and even cleaning themselves. Long gone are the days when these robots would eat cables or heavily rely on users to move furniture and make space.

They can identify how much they need to clean, where they need to come back, and even what's in front of them. However, if you think you might have seen everything a robot vacuum can do, you should know that there are a few unexpected features you might find on your next robot, like a flexible arm, legs that can help it climb stairs, an LLM voice assistant, and more.

As manufacturers reach a plateau in how they can improve their robots, some of them have decided to try different approaches that, even though it might sound like a wild idea at first, can eventually expand out from really premium models to more affordable options. As everybody's home is different, it makes sense that many different robots are available, as they can be helpful for specific users, and not so much for others. That said, these are some of the unexpected features you might find on a robot vacuum.