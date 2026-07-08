You Can Stop Instagram From Using Tracking Data To Sell You Stuff - Here's How
There's a reason why when you search for a product on a different website or app, you end up seeing an ad for it on your Instagram feed. Instagram has a way of tracking your activities, even when you're not using it. Third-party businesses share information with Meta, Instagram's parent company, in order to make their ad campaigns more effective. They can use a tracking tool called Meta Pixel on websites and in apps, which sends Meta data on your activities, which include viewing a product page, adding an item to your cart, or making a purchase.
Until now, data collected by the tracking pixel only applied to ads, but it's going to be more widely used across Meta services. In a June 2026 blog post, Meta announced that it will start using this data to "personalize other parts of your experience, including the content you see in your Feed and AI responses." This change is expected to roll out in the U.S. and several other countries in July 2026.
It means that if you search for the best mini gadgets for camping on a site that uses Meta Pixel tracking, you might see a post in your Instagram Feed or a Reel about a power bank or mini air pump. Meta AI may even mention these products when you ask it questions about camping gear in your Instagram DMs. Fortunately, you can tell Instagram not to use this data to personalize the ad and non-ad content you see.
How to stop Instagram from using your data to sell you stuff
While you can tell Instagram not to use the data it collects from third-parties to personalize the content you see, it's important to remember that the websites and apps can still track your activity using Meta Pixel. Businesses can use the data provided by the tool to improve ad performance and optimize experiences to drive up sales, among other things. It's not just for personalizing the content you see on Meta services. What Meta allows you to do here is stop tracking data from affecting the content you see on Instagram.
To do that, follow the steps below:
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Open the Instagram app.
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Tap the profile picture icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
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Tap the three-line icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
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Tap Accounts Center under Your account.
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Tap Your information and permissions.
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Tap Activity from other businesses.
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Select Don't allow us to use this activity to show you relevant content.
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Tap Confirm.
Once you tell Instagram not to use activity from other businesses, it will also apply to any Facebook account (and vice versa), provided your accounts are linked in Meta Accounts Center. Keep in mind that there are other ways to control the content you see on Instagram.