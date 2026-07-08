You Can Stop Instagram From Using Tracking Data To Sell You Stuff - Here's How

There's a reason why when you search for a product on a different website or app, you end up seeing an ad for it on your Instagram feed. Instagram has a way of tracking your activities, even when you're not using it. Third-party businesses share information with Meta, Instagram's parent company, in order to make their ad campaigns more effective. They can use a tracking tool called Meta Pixel on websites and in apps, which sends Meta data on your activities, which include viewing a product page, adding an item to your cart, or making a purchase.

Until now, data collected by the tracking pixel only applied to ads, but it's going to be more widely used across Meta services. In a June 2026 blog post, Meta announced that it will start using this data to "personalize other parts of your experience, including the content you see in your Feed and AI responses." This change is expected to roll out in the U.S. and several other countries in July 2026.

It means that if you search for the best mini gadgets for camping on a site that uses Meta Pixel tracking, you might see a post in your Instagram Feed or a Reel about a power bank or mini air pump. Meta AI may even mention these products when you ask it questions about camping gear in your Instagram DMs. Fortunately, you can tell Instagram not to use this data to personalize the ad and non-ad content you see.