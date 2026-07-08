Steven Spielberg's '90s NBC Sci-Fi Series Featured Jaws Star Roy Scheider

By the second season, "Seaquest DSV" had changed trajectory and was leaning even closer to the "Star Trek" formula by including monsters of the week, while also being a more action-oriented show. It was a creative choice that Scheider wasn't on board with and was very vocal about as it developed. Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, Scheider declared, "It's total, total childish trash. I'm ashamed of it." The star did his best to stick it out so as not to tarnish Amblin, Spielberg, and the show that he was initially all for being a part of. He added, "I feel betrayed. I feel I've not been told the truth."

By season 3, Scheider did indeed abandon ship, only to be replaced by a screen legend in his own right, Michael Ironside. The star of "Total Recall" and terrifying '80s horror, "Scanners" had made demands in his contract that he wouldn't be fighting fire-breathing worms or giant crocodiles, as Scheider did in the previous season. Unfortunately, even with that gear and name change by the third season (it had been retitled "seaQuest 2032"), it wasn't enough, and the show was canned in 1996. Ultimately, "seaQuest" in all its forms remains something of a cult television series that tried its best. Perhaps in another time and with someone else at the helm, the water-based sci-fi series could've reached the heights of "Babylon 5" or "The Orville," but sadly sank under the pressure of what it was aiming for.