5 '80s Sci-Fi Horror Movies That Still Terrify Us

They sure don't make them like they used to, but in the case of 1980s science fiction horror, perhaps it's better that they didn't. That's not because they were bad, of course. On the contrary, in this exceptional era, when filmmakers were reaching legendary status, big, bold, and groundbreaking movies were hitting screens, changing the industry forever. One sub-genre that thrived from these storytellers was science fiction horror, where dangers from space, superpowered beings, or science colliding with faith have led to some absolute classics that still carry a level of dread that never seems to fade.

Factoring in this corner of science fiction, we've compiled a top-level collection of horrible watches that still get the heart racing, or at their worst, leave us wincing at what's on display. From alien hunters to intergalactic pests and a good old-fashioned head explosion or two, this list has something for everyone and, more importantly, features iconic, long-lasting moments still seared into the minds of film fans decades later. So much so that a majority of them have led to multiple movies that try to recapture what gave us the willies the first time around. Take a look and see if any of your favorites made the cut; if they didn't, chuck them on your watchlist if you're feeling brave enough.