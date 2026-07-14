What Does The Blue Line Mean On Google Maps?

There may a few Google Maps features you're missing out on, but the experience should be straightforward for most users. The digital map reflects real-world geography and road design, and the color scheme is aimed at easy interpretation. But in some cases, the features of a city's layout may cause confusion. Waterways, which appear in blue, may be interpreted as a type of road, even though roads are gray in Google Maps as of a 2023 redesign.

That can happen in cities with canals arranged in a grid, for example. In most cases, a blue line on Google Maps means a man-made body of water. Before 2023, roads were rendered in yellow, while water had a dark blue appearance. The reason blue may cause confusion in Google Maps comes from how Google applies the color. Blue designates water on the map, whether it's a lake, sea, ocean, river, or a canal. A darker shade of blue is used for turn-by-turn navigation, showing your route on the map.

Finally, Google uses a hue closer to teal when highlighting areas on the map that are covered by Street View, the mode for inspecting places virtually, using imagery captured by Google's fleet of cars or contributed by users. Once you understand which shade of blue is a permanent representation on the map, and which one is an overlay, it becomes easier to determine what the blue lines mean on Google Maps.