3 Reasons Why Some Audiophiles Hate Soundbars

A soundbar may seem like a convenient way to upgrade your TV's audio. Unlike a traditional speaker system, which can involve multiple unwieldy cables and connections, a soundbar combines several speakers in one cabinet. This allows you to improve the sound from your TV without a cumbersome setup. However, before investing in one of these units, it's important to research all your options. There are some limitations to soundbars worth knowing about before you decide that buying one is the ideal way to optimize your home theater audio experience. In fact, it's not uncommon for true audiophiles to discourage others from purchasing one of these devices.

That's not to say there are no benefits to soundbars. In some circumstances, a soundbar might actually be the ideal option. Just be confident you understand the pros and cons of a soundbar before committing to one. Knowing why some audiophiles hate soundbars so vocally can be valuable when upgrading your own home sound system.