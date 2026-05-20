4 Disadvantages To Soundbar Audio You Need To Know About

If you're sick and tired of the soulless audio your TV speakers produce, a simple solution is adding a soundbar. Requiring little in the way of setup, you can have one of the best soundbars you can buy up and running in just a few minutes — and we're willing to bet the first movie or show you test will sound far better than what your TV could ever deliver on its own.

That said, a soundbar isn't an end-all, be-all solution for lackluster audio. While easy to connect, most systems won't deliver the same level of immersion and channel separation as a proper surround sound setup with an AV receiver. There's also the risk of buying a soundbar that's too large or small for the listening space you're trying to fill, a common soundbar shopping mistake you won't find out you've made until your new bar is out of the box.

We don't want anyone to be dissatisfied with their soundbar purchase. Research and reviews are critical when selecting one of these TV speaker replacements, and it's also worth digging into this list of four disadvantages to soundbar audio you should know about. Buyer's remorse can hit especially hard when an audio product isn't up to snuff — not to mention that re-packing a soundbar can be a massive pain.