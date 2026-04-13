5 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A Soundbar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Upgrading from an older HD TV to a 4K HDR model can be a bit challenging. There are hundreds of models and screen sizes on the market, which can make shopping for a new TV feel like finding a needle in a haystack — and that's before you even consider purchasing a soundbar to go with your new QLED or OLED set.

TV speakers aren't as impressive as they used to be, either, which is why major smart TV brands like Samsung and LG also make their own soundbars. You'll also be able to find bars from dedicated audio companies like Sonos, Bose, Polk Audio, and countless others. But a soundbar shouldn't be a last-minute add-on to a larger TV purchase; it's an important audio accessory that's worth just as much forethought and research as a new TV.

Buying a soundbar on a whim — or being urged to get one at the POS terminal by the sales associate — may result in you getting home and realizing it doesn't work with your TV space for one reason or another. Moreover, you need to check the soundbar for compatibility with your TV and ensure that it's powerful enough to fill the room. Those are not the only soundbar-buying mishaps to avoid, though. Here are five others.