SpaceX Wants To Keep Important Supplies Floating In Space - Here's Why

In the environmental impact assessment released by the FAA, SpaceX detailed that the capsule weighs about 4,600 pounds and is capable of carrying about 2,200 pounds of cargo. Within those constraints, the capsule should be able to carry a wide variety of civilian and military supplies to almost any remote destination on Earth in less than an hour. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is known for being able to relaunch quickly, and short-term cargo flights should be possible.

This can provide strategic advantages for pre-planned military operations in remote areas of the planet. If a high-profile mission required equipment or supplies to be dropped at a specific time, a pre-launched Starfall capsule could, in theory, loiter in low-Earth orbit until called upon to reenter the Earth's atmosphere and land covertly from a vertical position without enemy detection. The fact that SpaceX has clearly been developing this new spacecraft under a veil of secrecy is likely because the U.S. government sees it as providing a strategic advantage over its adversaries.

Civilian business customers may also be able to make use of Starfall, with the small capsule presenting a wealth of opportunities for specialized cargo deliveries. One of the most important of these will be its potential in humanitarian aid, and it would be able to deliver emergency supplies like food, water, and rescue equipment to disaster-hit regions anywhere on the planet at short notice.