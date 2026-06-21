How Do Fiber Optic Cables Actually Work?

Fiber optic cables, the ingenious cables that we rely on to provide the internet, are incredibly powerful when it comes to carrying data across long distances. Made of either thin strands of glass or plastic fibers, fiber optic cables work by having light shot down one end, and then having it bounce along the cable via the cladding outside. This is called "total internal reflection," hinging on the light not being absorbed by said cladding, allowing the data to travel even further. Once it reaches the destination, it's then on the optical receiver to decode it.

The optical receiver takes the light shot down the cables and translates it back to how it started: as electrical signals. Your computer, phone, or TV is then sent these signals across your internet network, which translates them into the information the end device can read. Data loss can still occur, especially over long distances.

Fiber optic cables aren't just the latest upgrade path from your internet service provider either. Surprisingly, they have been around since the '50s. They became prominent later down the line once companies like AT&T began laying fiber optic for infrastructure in the '80s. Believe it or not, those cables are occasionally bitten by sharks.