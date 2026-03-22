The Hidden Perks Of Upgrading To Fiber Internet

Since the internet was first introduced to the public, there have been numerous means of connecting to the network, ranging from hardline cable connections to 5G and satellite signals. All of these connection formats have their positives and negatives, but one format in particular may bring a little extra to the table: fiber optic internet. The idea of sending internet via physical cables may sound similar to regular cable internet, but there are certain perks only fiber internet can provide, such as a generally more-reliable service with less latency and reduced bottlenecking in crowded service areas.

Rather than the copper coaxial connections used by traditional cable, fiber internet sends its signals through encoded light via buried plastic or glass cables, resulting in connections that are faster and more reliable. That speed is plenty of incentive for upgrading to fiber in itself, but along with that, fiber brings a much more consistent performance, and at all hours of the day to boot. There is a reason fiber providers rank highest in terms of most-reliable internet, after all.