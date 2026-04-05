Sharks Do Bite Undersea Internet Cables – Just Not As Often As You Think

You may or may not know this, but about 99% of international internet traffic is made possible and flows through undersea cables. Basically, advanced fiber-optic cables make it possible to send and receive data from various countries around the globe. But like any type of wire, they can be damaged. One of the most common ways they're severed is attributed to maritime activities or specifically ship anchors. Anchors can sometimes make direct impact with the cables, are dragged along the seafloor and the cables themselves, or accidentally deployed around a cable. Believe it or not, intentional deployments happen, too, usually due to adverse weather. But there's another way those cables can be damaged that you probably wouldn't expect — shark bites.

There are reports of sharks biting, or rather chewing on, undersea cables stretching as far back as the late 1980's. Scientists don't actually know why this is. They suspect it's because the cables emit electromagnetic fields, which could make them appear as live prey to the underwater predators. It doesn't happen often compared to some of the other ways the cables are damaged. Only 1% of overall damage to deep-sea cables up until 2006 was because of sharks versus natural disasters, earthquakes, or even sabotage. From 2007 to 2014, no recorded cable faults were proven to be from sharks.

But even so, Google wrapped its trans-Pacific cables in a Kevlar-like protective sheath. That should, hopefully, protect against any future fish chomps or, potentially, other common forms of damage. It may not happen often, but Google felt it warranted the extra protection.