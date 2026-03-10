The First Transatlantic Internet Cable Ever Is Being Pulled From The Ocean After Almost 40 Years

First installed in 1988, the TAT-8 transatlantic fiber-optic submarine cable connected the United States, the United Kingdom, and France globally. Containing two working fiber-optic wire pairs and two spare pairs, it offered up to 20 megabits per second of internet traffic. It was actually the eighth submarine cable (hence the 8 in the moniker), but the first to utilize optical fibers instead of traditional copper wires. Believe it or not, originally, it was a telephone wire, as TAT stands for Trans-Atlantic Telephone. The fiber was eventually repurposed similarly to how you can easily convert old telephone wiring to Ethernet. However, TAT-8 was eventually taken out of operation in 2002 after it experienced an unrepairable fault — unrepairable because it was simply too expensive to fix. Even so, it has remained on the ocean floor until now.

Subsea Environmental Services is currently removing the cable from the seabed, after which it will be recycled. The general goal, however, is to clear the seabed where the TAT-8 cable rested for years to make way for new cables — using a proven cable route for any new, critical communication cables is the aim.

While it seems like it would be an easily automated task, the cable has to be coiled by hand to protect the delicate components inside, such as the glass fibers, so it's really a slow, methodical process. The cable materials are valuable, especially the copper conductors, which are becoming even more important in the face of an expected copper shortage in coming years. It definitely makes sense to recycle TAT-8 rather than scrap it entirely.