You Can Easily Convert Your Old Telephone Wiring Into An Ethernet Jack - Here's How

It requires a little manual work, but you can convert RJ11 telephone ports into RJ45 Ethernet ports, provided the wires used were Cat 5e cables. While some newer houses have Cat 5e cables running between their phone jacks, earlier builds typically have older types of phone lines that aren't compatible with this mod. But if you live in an older house or simply one built without Ethernet cabling installed, you're not entirely out of luck — you can actually get wired internet without installing those cables yourself.

To do this, you could use powerline adapters, for example, which convert and transmit the internet signal over your home's electrical wiring. Then you just plug adapters into power outlets. Similarly, MoCA adapters convert your coaxial cables into a network-friendly connection. These two options are also relevant, considering the GIGA Copper devices are European and may need to be imported.

If you're just looking to speed up your internet, in general, there are several things you can do before replacing your router. But ultimately, your choices are to rewire your house — presumably having it professionally done — running an Ethernet wire the old-fashioned way from room-to-room out in the open, using the GIGA Copper devices over old telephone connections, MoCA for coaxial conversions, or powerline adapters. It's going to come down to which makes the most sense for you and your home.