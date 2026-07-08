5 Best Alien Invasion Movies You Can Stream On Netflix

The night is dark; darker than usual. There's a warm breeze in the air, but otherwise nothing stirs save for a strange metallic object careening through the sky. As it moves, a soft glow follows, illuminating the ground below in colorful hues. Exotic though it is to Earth's atmosphere and surface, both will soon become one in a tumultuous embrace. But the crash is only the beginning. What comes after, what comes out of the craft, that's the real danger. The aliens are here. Sounds like the start to a cliché alien invasion movie, no?

If you're in the mood for something like that, you can always start with the best alien invasion movies of all time – there's no arguing with the top contenders. Unfortunately, not many of those flicks are available on Netflix. Though if you are looking for something slimy, freaky, or hair-raising to watch, or you just really like the idea of invading aliens, there is actually a whole genre of alien movies available to stream on Netflix, as of this writing. So, grab a bowl of popcorn, get yourself a drink, fish the remote out from between the couch cushions, and let's get this invasion going.