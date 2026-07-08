5 Best Alien Invasion Movies You Can Stream On Netflix
The night is dark; darker than usual. There's a warm breeze in the air, but otherwise nothing stirs save for a strange metallic object careening through the sky. As it moves, a soft glow follows, illuminating the ground below in colorful hues. Exotic though it is to Earth's atmosphere and surface, both will soon become one in a tumultuous embrace. But the crash is only the beginning. What comes after, what comes out of the craft, that's the real danger. The aliens are here. Sounds like the start to a cliché alien invasion movie, no?
If you're in the mood for something like that, you can always start with the best alien invasion movies of all time – there's no arguing with the top contenders. Unfortunately, not many of those flicks are available on Netflix. Though if you are looking for something slimy, freaky, or hair-raising to watch, or you just really like the idea of invading aliens, there is actually a whole genre of alien movies available to stream on Netflix, as of this writing. So, grab a bowl of popcorn, get yourself a drink, fish the remote out from between the couch cushions, and let's get this invasion going.
Rim of the World
Starting with the coming-of-age trope in which a misfit group of kids at summer camp embarks on an unexpected adventure, "Rim of the World" follows a small and unlikely band of heroes as they attempt to save the planet from — you guessed it — aliens. If you can suspend your disbelief for an hour and 38 minutes or so, and since you're here looking for alien invasion movies, that's probably a given, you'll have a good time. The storyline is fairly simple; there aren't any big twists or turns to watch out for, and it doesn't take itself seriously, but if you can get past all that, it's enjoyable. It's pretty darn funny, too.
Rotten Tomatoes critics awarded it 31%, while moviegoers gave it 47%. On IMDb, it has a 5.3 out of 10 star rating with over 28,000 reviews. Those scores aren't anything surprising, really, but as far as apocalyptic alien invasion movies go, they're not the lowest ever recorded. The 2025 "War of the Worlds" with Ice Cube is in the running for that title. Moreover, you can really have some fun with this one if you give it a chance.
War Machine
A U.S. Army Ranger training mission goes awry in this high-octane alien flick from Netflix called "War Machine," starring Alan Ritchson, who you might know as Reacher, Hawk from "Titans," or Thad Castle from "Blue Mountain State." What's most interesting about this one is it starts strong, stays strong throughout, and ends on a unique sendoff. The invading alien is more robot than the slimy, acid-filled kind, but it's also just as deadly.
Over on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 66% from critics and a 64% from regular moviegoers. On IMDb, it has a 6.3 out of 10 star rating with over 107,000 reviews. People have described it as a competent science-fiction survival film, and quite entertaining, albeit with few surprising beats. Netflix has already greenlit a sequel, which isn't surprising as "War Machine" has quickly become one of its most-watched original films. It's not exactly on par with an alien movie directed by Steven Spielberg, clearly, but it's a lot of fun; there's plenty of action and the invasion bit is intriguing. That's why you're here, isn't it?
Nope
Jordan Peele has made a name for himself in recent years with gripping, downright eerie horror films like "Get Out," "Us," and "Nope," which is more of a continuation of that. It's a creature feature with a stellar cast, including Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and a few other notable actors such as Keith David and Michael Wincott, but it's an alien movie through and through. Don't expect an explosive, guns-blazing action because there's absolutely none of that in here. But there's enough going on to classify it as an invasion flick.
"Nope" is one of the highest-rated films on the list, with 83% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 69% from moviegoers. It also has a 6.8 out of 10 on IMDB with a whopping 319,000 reviews. Considering how many people have already seen the flick, it's possible you have too, but if you're just now hearing about it, go in blind. Don't read anything else if you can help it.
Bugonia
If you like your films to be cerebral, "Bugonia" is the one to watch. Jesse Plemons is phenomenal as Teddy, and his sidekick Don, played by Aiden Delbis, is fun to watch, too. But Emma Stone steals the show as Michelle here. It's a tough one to explain without giving away too much, but basically, two conspiracy-obsessed men, Teddy and Don, kidnap the CEO of a major company, Michelle, convinced she's an alien in disguise.
As the story unfolds, we learn more about what happened to the guys and why they're doing what they're doing, with a deadline fast approaching that they believe marks the end of the world. Given that some Harvard scientists think aliens may already be living on Earth, Teddy and Don are probably on to something. Though the way they go about saving the world is questionable, and that's what makes it entertaining.
This is another film I recommend watching without reading much beforehand. There isn't much spectacle, so it's not an action-based invasion flick like some of the others. However, it has an 88% score from critics and an 84% score from moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, it has a 7.4 out of 10 star rating, which is impressive thanks to the 204,000 reviews and counting. Lots of people seem to enjoy it, which explains its four Oscar nominations.
A Quiet Place Part II
While the first film introduced audiences to the intelligent and ruthless aliens who invaded the planet, "A Quiet Place Part II" revisits the core survivors and the Abbott family in a now dystopian world. Emily Blunt returns as Evelyn Abbott, and Cillian Murphy plays a significant role as Emmett, a fellow survivor the Abbotts meet along the way. While much of the movie takes place after the invasion itself, the aliens come down in meteor-like objects — very original — the way in which they hunt humans makes for a unique take on the genre.
The creatures are blind and hunt by sound, using their incredible speed and strength. Even if you haven't seen the first movie — of course you should start there if you can — the second is still enjoyable. "A Quiet Place Part II" also has some of the best scores on the entire list, with a 91% from critics and a 92% from moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, it has a 7.2 out of 10 star rating with over 320,000 reviews. The movie has the right themes; it will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat, and whether you watch the rest of the series or not, you're sure to find yourself invested in its captivating universe.