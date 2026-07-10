Ben Affleck's Most Infamous Sci-Fi Flop Was Adapted From This Best-Selling Novel

Ben Affleck was excellent in "Phantoms." For that reason alone, you could argue that it's one of several '90s sci-fi horror movies that were unfairly hated by critics. However, Joe Chappelle's adaptation of Dean Koontz's 1993 novel is probably best remembered for being a gag in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" rather than for anything else. "Phantoms" didn't exactly do big numbers at the box office, and it has since become a footnote in Affleck's career.

"Phantoms" sees Affleck share the screen with Peter O'Toole and Rose McGowan, who was fresh off "Scream" — one of the all-time great horror movies of the '90s — at the time. The story finds their characters stuck in an idyllic town where most of the residents have disappeared, which leads to them uncovering a plot involving creatures. Affleck plays the town's sheriff, with his "Dazed and Confused" co-star Nicky Katt portraying a deputy.

Koontz penned the screenplay for "Phantoms," but the film fails to recapture the magic of its source material. The original novel is a dense cosmic horror tale that draws heavy inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft's twisted tales, whereas the 1998 movie is a basic creature feature. Fortunately, "Phantoms" bombing didn't hurt Affleck's career. He rose to fame and acclaim shortly after with "Good Will Hunting," before moving on to other bigger and better things. Still, where does the actor rank "Phantoms" among his achievements?