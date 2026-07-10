Here's How Your Phone Screen Affects Battery Life

Turning off location services and closing apps that drain your iPhone or Android battery can certainly help extend its life, but your screen brightness setting may be another culprit behind the battery drain. According to SamMobile, the display brightness "typically accounts for 30–50% of total battery consumption under normal usage conditions." Basically, the brighter you keep your screen, the more energy your phone consumes to keep it that bright throughout the day. However, this does not mean you should set your brightness level to an uncomfortably dim setting just so you can save a few hours of your battery life. Depending on your display preferences, there are many settings that can help extend battery life while retaining a clear visual, such as turning on adaptive brightness (or auto-brightness), manually setting an optimal brightness level, or by using dark mode instead of the default light mode display setting.

Older devices were built with LCD screens which emitted light even when a display seemed to look dark. Now, a good majority of smartphones are built with OLED screens, which actually reduces battery consumption in dim or dark display settings, therefore extending your phone's battery life. With this battery-friendly feature in mind, you'll just need to find a comfortable brightness setting that'll both extend your battery life and save your precious blinkers from eye strain.