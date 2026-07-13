7 Of The Best Foldable Phones, According To Consumer Reports

Samsung has always been at the forefront of hardware innovation, and its work on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 exemplifies this in spades. Over the years, they've perfected the design of this book-style foldable, with the Fold7 being the epitome of all their experience and hard work. The design of this phone is the first thing that will strike you — when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts a thickness of just 4.2 millimeters, making it one of the thinnest foldable phones in the market. It also ensures that the phone doesn't feel too bulky in your pocket in its folded state. With a weight of just 7.58 ounces, it won't even feel like you're carrying a device that can unfold into a bona fide tablet!

The screen itself is vibrant, larger, and better-looking than before. The foldable Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) AMOLED screen looks gorgeous, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a brightness rating that peaks at 2,600 nits, and support for HDR10+ content, which makes this smartphone even better for watching your favorite movies and TV shows. Samsung hasn't skimped out in the camera department either, as the existence of a whopping 200MP main camera should make this clear as day. This is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens, letting you take amazing pictures.

Are there some issues? Definitely. Samsung dropped the S-Pen support for this model, which is a bummer. The 25-watt charging speed is also abysmally slow, especially given that the 4,400mAh battery is similar to the previous model. However, if you're willing to deal with these minor caveats, then you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, which starts at $1,364.99.