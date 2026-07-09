Sigourney Weaver Fights Aliens In This Sci-Fi Short That Was Only Released Online (For Free)

Have a spare 20 minutes on your lunch break and need something to do other than doomscrolling? Well, in 2017, Sigourney Weaver starred in a sci-fi short, directed by Neill Blomkamp ("District 9," "Elysium"), called "Rakka." Published under the "Oats Studios" series name, it's an anthology series available on Netflix that's straight nightmare fuel about bizarre sci-fi scenarios, usually with a post-apocalyptic or end-of-days theme, it served as the first entry in the series, which ended in 2020.

"Rakka" is very distinctly Blomkamp, featuring shots of real-world locations twisted by alien invaders. It makes sense, as the South African director made one of the best alien invasion movies of all time. As the narration describes, the alien invaders now use humans as incubators, have killed them in waves, and have built structures to re-adapt Earth for this unknown threat. There's also the fact that they can control people through psychic abilities, leaving those fighting back to adorn themselves with various hardware.

Weaver appears in "Part 2" of the 21-minute short, as she's dealing with a crazed IED maker, who in turn wants suicidal individuals to blow up as part of his own resistance against the invaders. It's a grim world, and one you don't truly get to see a resolution to. Despite being released nearly a decade ago, "Rakka" has never been followed up, and the entire "Oats Studios" project hasn't seen an update since 2020.