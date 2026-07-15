Who Owns QLED Technology?

Quantum dot display technology has been in development since 2001, with cadmium as the original linchpin material. However, this was problematic, as cadmium is environmentally unfriendly, so it wasn't used commercially. It wouldn't be until 2014 that Samsung figured out how to make quantum dot material without cadmium.

Following this landmark development and its subsequent patent, Samsung would begin using the tech in its SUHD TVs. The company unveiled the first true QLED TV in 2017. In April of that same year, Samsung also entered into what would be known as the QLED Alliance alongside Chinese manufacturers Hisense and TCL. With it, these manufacturers can use the cadmium-free quantum dot display technology in their products.

This alliance was spearheaded by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce in an effort to increase the presence of QLED displays in the Chinese market, while ensuring all three companies have a competitive stake in the development of this tech going forward. Samsung is still going strong on this front, with loads of cool new features from its QLED TVs. The QLED Alliance still stands today, and presumably, both Hisense and TCL will continue to have access to any new QLED developments from Samsung.