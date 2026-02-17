Samsung TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

Samsung is the top-selling TV brand in the U.S., and for good reason. You get fantastic picture quality, sleek designs, and tons of smarts in the brand's best smart TVs. But you might be wondering who actually makes Samsung TVs and where they are made. Several companies manufacture the glass panels for TVs while the bezels and other innards are made in factories, some of which manufacture parts for various brands that piece them together. Where does Samsung fit into the equation?

Many manufacturers source the majority of their parts elsewhere. Samsung, for the most part, makes its TVs in its own network of manufacturing facilities around the world, namely in countries like South Korea, Vietnam, China, and India. But like others, Samsung also partners with third-party leaders to enhance its TVs with different audio technology and software, as well as for screen panel sizes it is not equipped to make on its own. But by and large, Samsung handles the manufacturing of its own TVs.