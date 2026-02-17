Samsung TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured
Samsung is the top-selling TV brand in the U.S., and for good reason. You get fantastic picture quality, sleek designs, and tons of smarts in the brand's best smart TVs. But you might be wondering who actually makes Samsung TVs and where they are made. Several companies manufacture the glass panels for TVs while the bezels and other innards are made in factories, some of which manufacture parts for various brands that piece them together. Where does Samsung fit into the equation?
Many manufacturers source the majority of their parts elsewhere. Samsung, for the most part, makes its TVs in its own network of manufacturing facilities around the world, namely in countries like South Korea, Vietnam, China, and India. But like others, Samsung also partners with third-party leaders to enhance its TVs with different audio technology and software, as well as for screen panel sizes it is not equipped to make on its own. But by and large, Samsung handles the manufacturing of its own TVs.
Who makes Samsung TVs?
Samsung makes its own TVs, but the company does use components from other brands. For example, much like many other TV brands, some Samsung TVs use LG Display panels. In 2023, Samsung signed a deal with LG Display for its OLED TVs, and in 2024, that deal was extended for another five years. Samsung, meanwhile, makes its own QD-OLED panels through its display panel manufacturing unit, Samsung Display. These are used for some of Samsung's best OLED TV models – the most expensive types of TVs.
As for Samsung's older TVs, a vast majority of them are made by BOE Technology, a Chinese company Samsung also works with for iPhone OLED screens. In fact, Samsung Display no longer produces traditional LCD panels, which means its Neo QLED panels are also made elsewhere, through companies like BOE. Samsung also reportedly works with companies like CSOT, HKC, and CHOT. It's an interesting fact to note that while Samsung has its own display panel unit, a large number of its own products don't use its displays.
Where are Samsung TVs made?
Like many other top brands, including Sony and LG, most of Samsung's TVs are made in China. This is largely the result of having to streamline costs. Since most other component plants and factories are located in China, it makes logistical sense for the TVs themselves to be made there, too. The higher-end models are still manufactured and assembled in South Korea, or at least the premium screens are, after which they are sent to other countries for assembly. Some models are assembled in countries like China, South Korea, Vietnam, Slovakia, Mexico, and Russia. Most entry or mid-level models are likely being made in China.
Components are made and assembled all over as Samsung responds to economic pressures, changing labor costs, and rising prices. Thus, where Samsung TVs are made using what branded panels and components, and where they are finally assembled and shipped from, can change from one year to another, even one quarter to another. But the company focuses on high-quality partners to ensure you're getting the best possible product.