Why Your Retro Light Gun Games Won't Really Work Anymore

If you grew up with the original NES console, odds are it came bundled with two controllers, a special combo cartridge that included "Super Mario Bros." and "Duck Hunt," and the NES Zapper. If you try digging out your NES and plugging it into a modern TV, you can get "Super Mario Bros." to work, but not "Duck Hunt." That's because the magic that made the game function makes it incompatible with modern technology.

"Duck Hunt" was a special game because it brought the light gun experience into your home — you pointed the Zapper at a TV, and it responded like the light gun cabinets in arcades. The game works by turning every target into a white square for a fraction of a second whenever you press the trigger. If the Zapper detects the square, you hit your target, and if it doesn't, you miss. Any potential disruption in the process prevents the Zapper from communicating with the game and registering a hit, which is why "Duck Hunt" and all retro light gun games don't work on modern displays.

Even though flat screen TVs have numerous advantages over the bulky CRT monitors of yesteryear, they fall behind in one department: processing lag. While modern screens can have refresh rates that reach into the triple digits, they are all subject to input latency. One reason why retro enthusiasts love CRTs is that they lack this latency; games just feel snappier when playing on them. More importantly, the NES Zapper can only register the white rectangles of compatible games due to the latency-less nature of CRTs. Without this CRT consistency, retro light-gun games don't feel consistent either.