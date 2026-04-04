Here's How Much Your Original NES Is Worth Today

The original Nintendo Entertainment System console took the video game world by storm when it launched in 1985. It sold 61.91 million units and remained Nintendo's best-selling home console until the Wii surpassed it in 2009. The popularity of the NES is one reason why '80s arcades died a slow death. Many years after the NES fad, collectors are still clamoring to own the nostalgic console that started it all.

So, what is the original NES actually worth today? A complete NES with the original box and all its documentation can go for over $200 today. Even if you just have a loose NES console without the box, you can still sell it for close to $100, depending on its condition. If you're lucky enough to have an entirely new, unopened NES, that could be worth close to $1,000, if not more.

Some of the weirdest Nintendo products were novelty peripherals for the NES, like the Zapper light gun. This could be used with certain games to point and shoot at enemies or objects displayed on the TV. There was also R.O.B., a toy robot that would move in response to on-screen gameplay. If you have either of these accessories, you can add roughly $100 or $300 to the console's worth, respectively.