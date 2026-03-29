11 Of The Weirdest Products Ever Made By Nintendo

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Nintendo has always been at the forefront of hardware innovation, with major successes like the Wii and Nintendo Switch proving their fruitful approach. 2026 is no exception, with Nintendo planning some big changes this year. Nevertheless, not all of Nintendo's experiments have received unanimous praise. Their hardware eccentricities have led to situations where Nintendo has jumped the gun with ideas so innovative that the hardware at the time simply couldn't support them. In other instances, time at the top led to a sense of complacency, causing Nintendo to take unnecessary risks and release weird products that puzzled the masses.

Still, in an era of gaming where AAA companies have done everything in their power to avoid any kind of risks and to wring video games through a rote, tired formula that players are slowly getting tired of, Nintendo's innovative approach in the gaming industry should always be celebrated. Even when it came to a genre as saturated and done-to-death as the infamous open-world sandbox, Nintendo made sure that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stood out with its multifaceted gameplay, organic exploration, and emergent systems, making this game equal parts weird and epic. It's an approach that applies to their hardware offerings as well, developing cool gadgets that arguably belong in every gamer's setup... and others that were way too bizarre for their own good.