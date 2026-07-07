The World's Largest Particle Accelerator Is Shutting Down (For Now) - Here's Why

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest, most powerful particle accelerator, and the center of many a conspiracy, has been shut down. After completing a final collision and physics run on June 14, the collider will undergo some major upgrades as part of the next phase in its operations. This process is referred to as CERN's Long Shutdown 3 (LS3), with the next operational phase labeled the High-Luminosity LHC (HiLumi LHC), which will increase the number of collisions when it comes back online.

During the break, the entire system will receive regular maintenance, consolidation, and upgrades to the eventual new model, with it scheduled to come back online in 2028 to 2030 depending on how everything works out. The LHC is most famous for the discovery of the Higgs Boson particle back in 2012, but it's also responsible for the discovery of well over 85 hadrons, alongside many physics and astrophysics implications.

Interestingly, physicists have also used the LHC in the past to convert lead into gold by dropping some protons. It's modern alchemy at work. Particle accelerators like the LHC work by basically firing particle beams into a tunnel, where they collide, react, and reveal secrets about the universe. The LHC isn't the only one in use, as there are over 30,000 around the world. While the LHC — soon to be the High-Luminosity LHC — is shut down, many others are continuing the research in its stead.