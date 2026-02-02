Physicists Converted Lead Into Gold - Here's How

The science we know today is different from the alchemy that infatuated scholars in the past, but the underlying drive to learn more about the world remains the same. While today's scientists spend their lives researching new types of astronomical objects and how the universe began, alchemists from old yearned for much simpler goals, one of which was transmuting gold. The word "Chrysopoeia" refers to the artificial creation of gold, and despite even the most brilliant alchemists failing in their lifelong endeavors in achieving this, transmuting gold is surprisingly easy for scientists today, at least in theory. All you need is a particle accelerator, tons of energy, and a seemingly infinite amount of funds.

CERN has most of these, and so this unrequited desire of ancient alchemists was achieved by physicists at CERN's Large Hadron Collider conducting the ALICE experiment — meant to observe heavy-particle collisions to simulate conditions immediately following the Big Bang. This happened while shooting near-lightspeed particles of lead at one another, which produced a whopping 86 billion gold nuclei. An impressive number, but an amount that can't even be called negligible, as it totals up to only trillionths of a gram of gold.

It's also important to note that this gold cannot be used as normal. The amount is so minuscule that you can't observe it with any normal physical means, requiring the use of a zero-degree calorimeters that calculate the slightest change in neutrons and protons. The gold atoms produced were also so unstable that they existed no more than a microsecond before devolving into other particles to hitting apparatus, making this alchemical marvel no more than a nuisance for the physicists involved.