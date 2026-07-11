You Can Use A GameCube Controller On Your PC - Here's How

The GameCube controller was one of the most iconic controllers Nintendo ever created, largely because of its design. When you hold it, the main analog stick fits your hand, and the huge A button stands out, making it one of the best ways to play platformers and fighting games. For that reason, even years after the console's original launch, it remains the best option for many titles, especially from the "Super Smash Bros." franchise.

The good news is that even though it is an old controller made for the GameCube, you can still use it on PC today. And even though you can do this with an original version, you do not need to buy a used one, since several of the best controller brands offer USB-cable versions. Nintendo itself also joined this trend: with the launch of the Switch 2, it released an official controller version that Windows can recognize via a cable or Bluetooth, using a PC app. On the other hand, the original controller requires an external adapter because it lacks a USB connection, making it the biggest challenge to find the right adapter and drivers.