11 Essential Apps Every Retro Gamer Needs On Their Phone

Retro gaming is having a big moment. Aging cartridges are hotter than ever, classic titles are being re-released on modern hardware, and emulation has made it possible to play your collection just about anywhere. Even your phone is now home to a plethora of apps for retro gamers, with Android quickly becoming one of the best platforms to relive the glory years of gaming.

But getting started isn't always straightforward. There are countless options, but most of them will have you digging through GitHub pages and sketchy downloads to find the right one. Thankfully, there are also great options readily available on the Google Play Store, and as long as you bring your own games, most of them are completely free.

Whether you're looking to revisit point-and-click adventures, join a larger community, or just keep track of your growing physical collection, these are the apps every retro gamer needs to install on their Android phones.