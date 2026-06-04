The 10 Best Gaming Controllers You Can Buy In 2026

A regular Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with both consoles and Windows PCs, making it the easiest recommendation for people who want a no-nonsense controller that connects to their system of choice. However, if you have a higher budget, you can go a step further and get the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. For a reasonable price of $132.05, this controller offers multiple features that will help you customize your gaming experience however you see fit. As one would expect from a controller tailor-made for hardcore gamers, the components of the Elite Wireless Controller are interchangeable, letting you switch out the thumbsticks, D-pad, and rear paddles as and when you see fit. Unfortunately, these don't come with the controller itself and need to be bought separately.

You can also adjust the tension of your analog sticks with a small screwdriver to one of three settings, increasing or decreasing their resistance. The triggers can also be adjusted via a pair of stop level switches at the back, letting you enjoy the benefit of shorter hair trigger locks and actuate your on-screen action instantly, instead of having to press down harder than you'd like. The rubber grip is another design perk and helps this controller feel safe and secure in your hands. With the Xbox accessories app, you can set up three custom controller profiles for the Elite Series 2 and switch between them courtesy of the profile button, placed conveniently above the D-pad. Finally, if you want to personalize this controller to the nines, then head over to the Xbox Design Lab to make a custom controller and accessories, making a tailor-made Elite Series 2 controller that's in line with what you want.