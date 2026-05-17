10 Most Expensive Gaming Controllers You Can Buy Right Now
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Game controllers have come a long way since the days of two buttons and a D-pad on the Nintendo Entertainment System, but gamers never stop pushing the envelope — whether that's more buttons, customization options, flashy RGB lighting, or a tiny little LED screen (for reasons). Even Sony themselves have come up with some really weird PlayStation controller concepts over the years. Partly that's because the humble controller now has to do more than ever, expected to handle everything from fiercely competitive shooters to accessibility needs and gyroscopic aiming.
Today, we're skipping the budget end entirely and heading straight to the premium. We've picked out some of the most expensive controllers that are available to buy now, that work with one or more of PC or current generation consoles. While these controllers are expensive, they're also good. We're also steering clear of more specialist equipment like racing wheels, flight sticks (just one gaming gadget that used to be essential), and arcade fight pads — the budgets on those would dwarf everything else on this list.
1. Steam Controller
The new Steam Controller is essentially the Steam Deck without the Deck bit — a gaming controller built from the ground up with PC gaming in mind, rather than force-fitting a console controller. Built with function over form in mind, PC gamers won't be stuck when a Windows game throws up a random dialog box or when a mouse cursor just makes more sense.
The two haptic trackpads are the real highlight here, along with gyroscopic sensors which can assist with getting that mouse-like precision for aiming. It's not the first time we've seen gyroscopic aiming in a controller, but uniquely the Steam Controller introduces Grip Sense to activate it, with haptic feedback to indicate when it's active.
The Steam Controller of 2026 (not be confused with the Steam Controller of 2015), was released barely a week ago at the time of writing for $99 direct from Steam, but good luck trying to get your hands on it. Expect supplies to be short and scalpers to do their thing for a while. But if you can be patient, this is a brilliant choice for PC gamers (and also compatible with Android, iOS, Mac, and of course, SteamOS).
2. ByoWave Proteus
Ever wanted to just rearrange your Xbox controller to put the trigger under your thumb and joystick by your pinky — or remove the joystick entirely? Perhaps you're tired of pesky ergonomic grips, and want to go old-school cool? We don't either, but with the ByoWave Proteus modular controller, you absolutely could, because this is about as reconfigurable as controllers come — including full software remap for everything. ByoWave even offers some free 3D models to help with turning your Proteus into, for instance, a flight stick.
The ByoWave Proteus has a great reason to exist though: for gamers with a disability, it's a godsend, allowing them to reconfigure the control scheme in a way that works for them. It's a neat concept that we applaud, but for everyone else, it's a fun novelty.
Making games accessible doesn't come cheap though, with a full kit starting at $276.50 on Amazon, though you'll find some bargains on eBay if you hunt around.
3. Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG
Using software to remap button controls is all very well, but what about physically pulling the buttons out and moving them somewhere else? The Victrix Pro from Turtle Beach is a highly modular, pro-level controller.
You can rotate either the left or right segments to swap positions, or swap out the entire right joystick for a larger six button selection for fighting games, for instance. There's a limited number of configurations, but if you want one good controller that can be used for multiple control styles, it's a good option. For the pros, there are four back buttons, swappable sticks, and lockable triggers — but annoyingly, Hall Effect sticks and triggers are a separate $39.99 upgrade.
Available in Xbox and PS5 versions (both are compatible with PC), the Victrix Pro BFG normally retails at $199.99, but can currently be found on Amazon for as low as $127.03.
4. Thrustmaster ESwap X Pro
Similar to the Victrix Pro, the Thrustmaster ESwap X Pro ($159.99 on Amazon, suitable for Xbox and PC) allows some degree of physical reconfiguration — though only the joystick and d-pad modules are swappable, and not the buttons. Uniquely, Thrustmaster sells additional "NXG T-Mod" module packs too, allows users to customize the grip plates, joystick, and triggers for to their preference without tools. This can be either to swap the hardware functionality, customize the looks, or just for ease of repairability without having to replace the entire controller. Third party modules are also available. Four configurable rear buttons, on device profile swaps, and locking triggers round out the pro-level offering.
While experts praise the build quality, crucially, the ESwap Pro X isn't wireless, and at an additional $49.99 for module packs or $19.99 for individual parts, you'd have to be unusually excited by the idea of a glowing LED joystick.
5. Xbox Elite Series 2
Retailing at $149.99, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is the official pro-level Xbox controller from Microsoft, featuring adjustable tension thumbsticks and a range of interchangeable parts, as well as four rear paddles, trigger locks, and custom profiles. Battery life is also superb at a stated 40 hours of wireless use, but it lacks Hall effect or magnetic sticks.
There's little else to make the Elite Series 2 stand out and it's not the most exciting of controllers in 2026; it has no extra screens, trackpads for mouse emulation, weird ergonomics, or modular buttons. It's a bit boring and starting to show its age, if we're honest, but it's the premium option if you want to stick with something first-party, and a safe upgrade on the basic Xbox controller. The Elite Series 2 works with all the One series Xboxes as well as the X and S, plus PC.
6. Nacon Revolution X
As well as keyboard mapping, gyroscopic controls, and Hall effect joysticks, the Nacon Revolution X ($199.99, Amazon) hides one unique superpower: It has a small touchscreen on the controller itself for swapping profiles and configuring button behaviour on-device, rather than requiring PC software.
Reviews also praise the powerful rumble motors for haptic immersion; it's especially suited to racing games (if you insist on playing racing games without a wheel, I suppose). The Hall effect joysticks and triggers are a step up on the Xbox Elite Series 2, providing longer-term reliability that shouldn't be subject to drift. Although already wider and heftier than the Xbox Elite Series 2, the Revolution Revolution X package includes a set of weights that you can insert into the grips. It's more expensive than Microsoft's offering, too, but the sheer level of software and hardware customization should justify the bump for those who appreciate getting everything dialled in just so.
7. Azeron Cyborg 2
It's a debate as old as time. Which is better — keyboard and mouse, or handheld controller? Controllers were designed for gaming and convenience when sat at the sofa; but it's true that nothing beats the precision aiming of a mouse. The keyboard part though? That's the weakest link. But why choose at all when you can just take the best bits of both?
The Azeron Cyborg (from $230) is a hybrid peripheral for PC gaming that combines the convenience of a joystick for movement with all the buttons you could possibly need literally in reach of your fingertips. And they're not clunky key caps either; they're ergonomic microswitch pads that need only the smallest amount of finger travel to activate when speed is of the essence. Your other hand is kept free for that sweet precision mouse aiming.
The Azeron Cyborg might not let you rearrange buttons — instead opting to just put lots of buttons everywhere — but it is easily customized to your hand shape and size with adjustable lengths and angles where needed. You can even have your gamertag emblazoned on the side.
8. SCUF Envision Pro v2
If there's one thing we've always thought was lacking in controllers, it's got to be more flashy LED lights. Who wants to stare at a big screen when you've got a disco in your lap? The LED bar on the underside of the SCUF Envision Pro can sync up to your gaming rig (or you can ignore them entirely), but is otherwise a very capable controller with all the usual features: remappable keys, back paddles, and trigger locks — with the v2 edition finally adding Hall effect sticks. Designed for PC gaming only, the highlight here are five configurable "G-key" macro buttons underneath the sticks.
Sadly, the iCUE software lets it down and is required for initial setup. The depth of macro programming is impressive however, with profiles stored on device once configured. At $179.99, the SCUF Envision Pro v2 is an excellent choice for PC first gamers, with an extensive set of customization options when bought direct at Scuf Gaming. Be wary if shopping around though: the original 2023 model without Hall effect sticks is still widely available at the same price.
9. PlayStation DualSense Edge
The DualSense Edge is Sony's official pro-grade controller option, and the biggest advantage is not the new features it brings to the table, but the solid base it starts from — with all the features that make the standard DualSense the best gaming controller yet (and Sony has a record of making impactful controllers throughout the PlayStation's history). That includes the adaptive triggers, excellent haptic feedback, touchpad, gyroscope, and comfortable ergonomic design. On top of that, it adds the pro features you'd expect, in the form of rear paddles, remappable controls, custom profiles, and adjustable trigger lengths.
The Sony DualSense Edge, at $199 on Amazon, is one of the pricier options — and you're limited to just two back buttons. There are no Hall effect sticks either, but the entire stick modules can be replaced if you ever start to experience drift. But if you want a premium PlayStation option, this should really be your first choice.
10. Razer Raiju v3 Pro
Designed exclusively to cater for the serious eSports crowd on PS5 (though also compatible with PC), the Razer Raiju ($225, Amazon) actually strips out some popular DualSense features like haptics and adaptive triggers to focus on responsiveness and lag-free gaming, along with a host of remappable rear paddles and claw-grip bumpers. And, Razer is one of the top gaming controller brands as ranked by users.
The Raiju is the PlayStation version of the popular Xbox Wolverine model, though some note it's a slight downgrade in build quality compared to the Wolverine, and despite the familiar design, a fair bit larger than standard DualSense controllers. The Raiju features next-generation TMR (Tunnel magnetoresistance) sticks — an evolutionary step up on Hall effect — which reduces drift and power consumption which increasing the sampling resolution. While it has official PlayStation accreditation, you'll still need a special wireless dongle to use the Raiju. Unless you're regularly competing in tournaments, this probably isn't the controller for you.
11. Methodology
We selected controllers that specifically cost more than the included default options, but also offer additional, unique features. We haven't included any controllers that are just more expensive because they're gold-plated or otherwise modded versions of other controllers already on the list. We also limited our selection to a single controller from each manufacturer, and from reputable manufacturers that have solid expert reviews. The controllers should be functional on one or more current generation consoles or PC, and not just expensive by dint of being rare (we're looking at you, Orange edition GameCube controller). We've excluded specialist equipment like racing wheels, flight sticks, and fighting pads, whilst including a few options that go beyond the basic controller.