10 Most Expensive Gaming Controllers You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Game controllers have come a long way since the days of two buttons and a D-pad on the Nintendo Entertainment System, but gamers never stop pushing the envelope — whether that's more buttons, customization options, flashy RGB lighting, or a tiny little LED screen (for reasons). Even Sony themselves have come up with some really weird PlayStation controller concepts over the years. Partly that's because the humble controller now has to do more than ever, expected to handle everything from fiercely competitive shooters to accessibility needs and gyroscopic aiming.

Today, we're skipping the budget end entirely and heading straight to the premium. We've picked out some of the most expensive controllers that are available to buy now, that work with one or more of PC or current generation consoles. While these controllers are expensive, they're also good. We're also steering clear of more specialist equipment like racing wheels, flight sticks (just one gaming gadget that used to be essential), and arcade fight pads — the budgets on those would dwarf everything else on this list.