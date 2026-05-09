11 Old-School Gaming Accessories That Used To Be Essential

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The evolution of video games has been a fascinating journey. From the early days of a video game crash, which nearly threatened the very existence of this industry, to today where this sector outsells the movie and music industries combined, video games have turned into an enduring facet of pop culture. There's a reason why collectors go berserk and pay astronomical prices for retro gaming hardware. This includes a wealth of accessories that were all the rage back in the day when video games were still in their infancy, and companies were taking risks and experimenting with what worked and what didn't.

This led to gimmicky controllers and console add-ons that never hit the mark and achieved paltry sales. On the other hand, innovations like motion controls, haptic feedback, and the very concept of a home console itself are here to stay for the long haul. In between products that became failures and others that became the standard, there were accessories that struck a sweet spot at the time and attained substantial popularity only to become forgotten relics as the gaming industry roared on without them.