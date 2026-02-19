5 Clever Uses For Your Old Nintendo Wii Remotes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Nintendo Wii was a revolution when it released all the way back in 2006, defying expectations and becoming one of the best-selling consoles in history. It helped usher in the age of motion controls, the influence of which can still be seen today with consoles like the popular Nex Playground and the PlayStation Move controllers used in the first generation of PlayStation VR.

But time moves ever forward and the days of the Nintendo Wii are long behind us. You might pull out the console every now and then and reminisce about simpler times while playing some Wii Bowling, or maybe you have even taken our own advice on some clever ways to still use your Nintendo Wii. But the console's best days are well behind it.

But what about those revolutionary controllers that came with the console? Do those little strange-looking bars still have their place in the modern world and can you take advantage of their capabilities in 2026? Well, we've scoured the internet and managed to compile a list of some pretty ingenious ways users have found to harness the power of those Wii Remotes that you might still have lying around.