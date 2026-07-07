Chinese Tech Company Reveals Robot Companions For Sale (With An Eye Watering Price)

If you're looking for a robot companion and you have somewhere between $17,000 and $146,000 burning a hole in your pocket, UBTech Robotics has just what you need. The China-based tech company recently unveiled its UWorld U1 Series, a line of life-sized, hyper-realistic robot with silicone skin and human features. UBTech is mainly known for commercial and industrial robotics, but these new humanoid robots are meant to offer companionship, including physical assistance, social assistance, lifestyle aesthetics, and emotional support. The robots are able to recognize 20 emotional states with over 90% accuracy through voice, gestures, and interaction, and they are capable of exhibiting up to 90% of basic human movements.

They are for adults only, which raises some eyebrows, and come in tiers basic (Lite) to high-end (Ultra), hence the price range. The high-end models are 990,000 yuan or roughly $146,000 with the cheapest at 119,800 yuan or $17,600. Pre-orders opened June 30, and the first shipments are expected in September, if the company delivers. An on-stage presentation mixed the various robotic models and real human actors, meanwhile demos use generative AI to represent the robots. Scenes show an AI model genuinely using a phone — "hit me up if you want to talk" — and holding the off-screen viewer's hand. Another scene, also GenAI, shows a female model frolicking on a sunny beach with its owner. Although, modern robotics companies are no strangers to odd presentations, earlier this year, Unitree's robots were part of a demonstration that felt like a sci-fi nightmare or fever dream.