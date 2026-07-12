History has a way of repeating itself, and the RAM crisis of today isn't an entirely new problem. In the late 1980s, people were buying quite a lot of personal computers, which meant PC manufacturers needed to buy more RAM. Eventually, that demand for PCs slowed down, leaving those same manufacturers with a surplus of inventory, including extra chips that weren't being installed inside computers. This shift in supply and demand set off a domino effect that led to decreased production and, when demand caught up with supply again, skyrocketing RAM prices.

Just as today is not a great time to buy a new computer or gaming console, neither was it a good time to purchase a new PC in the 1980s. The same was true for anyone who needed to fill a car up with gas. The former involved accusations that Japan was flooding RAM into the US market, which decreased its price, but new sanctions later increased the price. The latter saw geopolitical instability and conflict in major oil-producing regions, as well as a pullback in demand from previous decades. Today, RAM prices are getting too high due to AI data centers needing more computing power. Oil, on the other hand, is expensive due in part to the conflict in Iran.

The increase in RAM cost is impacting the gaming industry, causing higher prices for consoles and hardware. The 1988 crisis impacted gaming companies, too, like when Nintendo had to delay the American release of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. Even with those trials and tribulations, Nintendo and the broader economy recovered from the 1980s RAM and gas crisis, so maybe there's something that history can teach us about our situation today.