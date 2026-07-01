Don't Buy A Steam Machine In 2026 - Do This Instead

Valve now has its own solution for a living room gaming PC in Steam Machine, with the appeal of loading straight into a player's gaming library at the touch of a button. It's a solid solution for those overwhelmed by the customization options of gaming PCs, but the Steam Machine's value-to-performance ratio isn't great, thanks to the ongoing chip shortage caused by the AI datacenter boom that makes the Steam Machine cost nearly twice as much as a PlayStation 5 Pro.

Plenty of options out there give players more bang for their buck, but users who already have a gaming PC can instead install SteamOS and get their own custom Steam Machine for free.

I've tried this with a Linux build called Bazzite, which is heavily inspired by SteamOS and can be booted into gaming mode, which is the same as SteamOS' Big Picture mode. I did this as it's more stable and compatible with various hardware configurations than SteamOS, although Valve is clearly improving it. It works great on my MainGear Ultima 18, Atomman G1 Pro, and RDY Scale R04, boosting frames and load times significantly over a stock Windows 11 install. For those who want to play games that run anti-cheat software at the kernel level, it's possible to get similar results with Xbox mode on Windows 11, but it requires a bit more optimization than a fresh operating system install.