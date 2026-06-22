Valve's Steam Machine Finally Has A Release Date - Here's How To Secure One

If you are interested in picking up a Steam Machine, you need to visit this link, sign in to your Steam account, choose the model or bundle you want, and accept the terms and conditions before hitting the Join the List button. You can repeat this for as many models or bundles as you want. As long as you sign up before 10:00 a.m. PT on June 25, you have as good a chance as anyone of obtaining a Steam Machine. At that time, Valve will randomize the list and send out emails letting consumers know if they've been added to the reservation queue or the waitlist.

Those added to the reservation queue have had a Steam Machine reserved for them. As soon as Valve has their Steam Machine available, they will receive an email giving them the option to buy it. The first batch of devices will start shipping on Monday, June 29.

Meanwhile, if you end up on the waitlist, don't expect to buy a Steam Machine any time soon. Only those in the reservation queue will receive units from the initial production run, while those on the waitlist will have to wait until Valve can produce more units. That said, if reservations get canceled or customers opt not to buy, additional spots may open up for those on the waitlist.

Finally, it's worth noting that not just anyone can sign up to reserve a Steam Machine. Valve explains that customers need to have a Steam account in good standing and need to have made at least one purchase on Steam prior to April 27, 2026. Customers are also limited to one unit per household.