I Turned My Gaming Laptop Into An Xbox - Here's How

I've spent the past week finding the best way to get Xbox Mode running on Windows 11 PCs, and the results have been genuinely surprising. By refining my approach and getting Xbox Mode running at 4K 60 FPS just like an Xbox Series X on high to ultra settings on most games, I've decided to write a full guide on how to do this from start to finish.

I've tried this on the MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 Pro, which features the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 (145W Full Power). The PC houses 32GB of single-channel DDR5 RAM and 2TB of NVMe SSD (it originally came with a 1TB SSD). I have also tried this setup on the Maingear Ultima 18 that comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Mobile graphics. As for memory, it has 32GB of DDR5 RAM supporting 4800MT/s and a 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD for storage.

Naturally, both of these setups are geared towards PC gaming, with the Maingear Ultima 18 showing some fantastic specifications. I went with the G1 Pro because of its console-like form factor and full-power RTX 5060 to squeeze all of the performance I can out of such a small chassis. Pairing it with a white official Xbox controller gives users cool functionality while also completing the package.

Maingear is well-known for its boutique builds that have zero additional bloatware and genuinely helpful customer service support. Considering this model competes directly with a Razer Blade 18, has similar features, and has double the RAM and SSD storage, this gaming laptop was an easy decision. With Xbox Mode featuring heavily on the Asus Xbox ROG Ally X, I thought it would only be right to have a portable battle station in this guide.