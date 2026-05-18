Xbox Mode Turns Your PC Into A Console, But It Can't Hide Windows 11 Bloat

After a long alpha and beta period lurking in preview builds while being officially exclusive to Asus Xbox ROG Ally PC handhelds, Xbox mode for Windows 11 has launched. It marks a massive shift in Microsoft's strategy for making Windows 11 an optimized experience while showing a glimpse of a blurred future between console and PC gaming. It's a testing ground for a much larger ambition, serving as a beta test of sorts for Project Helix, the next generation Xbox console set to play both console and PC games on one machine.

It's a perfect alternative to Steam's Big Picture mode when it comes to players already in the Xbox ecosystem who just want their PC to play games out of the box, but the Windows 11 gaming experience is far from frictionless, even more so for tinkerers. Windows 11 is full of bloatware, artificial intelligence clutter, and is broken in some ways thanks to unnecessary system processes and Copilot. While it's great news that gaming Copilot is retiring from bothering players, Xbox mode doesn't hide the telemetry and bloated nightmare that is Windows 11. Having to run tools to de-bloat Windows 11 and remove Copilot goes against the promise of faster speeds and better performance and gaming. Let's take a deeper look at it.