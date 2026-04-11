Don't Wait To Buy An Xbox Series X - Here's Why

The Xbox Series X launched at the end of 2020 for $499, along with the digital-only and less powerful Xbox Series S for $299. It was a rough start due to the pandemic. However, Game Pass is helping carry the Xbox brand through the ninth console generation, even though Series X and S sales generally haven't fared as well as comparable offerings from Sony and Nintendo. Recently, the disparity has been even more pronounced, with Xbox experiencing a 29% decline in year-over-year revenue in Q1 2026, according to GamesIndustry. This comes on the heels of Microsoft raising the prices of its Xbox consoles twice in 2025 — once in May and once in October.

As of this writing, the Xbox Series X starts at $599.99 for the digital version and $649.99 for the disc version, while the Xbox Series S starts at $399.99. In March 2026, Sony raised the price of the PlayStation 5 lineup for the second time since August 2025, putting its price in line with the current MSRPs of Xbox consoles. Recently, it was reported that Nintendo is thinking of raising the price of the Switch 2 as well. With things as they stand — the global chip shortage and the current geopolitical situation that is disrupting supply chains — the cost of these consoles could easily go up again. The Xbox Series X and S might be the next consoles to see a price increase, making now a great time to snag one before the situation gets any worse.