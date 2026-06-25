3 Powerful Gaming Systems You Can Buy For Less Than A Steam Machine

Recently, Valve revealed its Steam Machine pricing and June 25, 2026 release date. On the official Steam hardware page, the company outlined its strict reservation process within the FAQ section, so those lucky enough to be selected can buy one when it becomes available. Furthermore, the launch pricing might be more expensive than you've budgeted, as Valve unveiled that a 512GB model will cost $1,049 and the 2TB model will run you $1,349, and this is without the controller. If you want to bundle one in, it'll cost around $1,128 and $1,428, respectively.

Between the 512GB and 2TB Steam Machines, the tech specs of the RAM, GPU, and underlying CPU remain the same — it's a matter of choosing your internal storage (it can be expanded). In other words, no matter which Steam Machine you purchase, it'll still use an AMD Zen 4 (6 cores/12 threads) clocked up to 4.8 GHz for the CPU, an AMD RDNA 3 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM (supports 1080p and 1440p upscaling to 4K via FSR) for the GPU, and will have 16GB DDR5 memory for its RAM.

While the technical specs aren't anything crazy compared to high-end gaming PCs and powerful consoles, it's being marketed as a flexible PC and gaming console that can fit nicely in your living room. While acquiring one of Valve's Steam Machines requires a lottery or waiting period, you might be curious to see how this premium device holds up against some of the most popular gaming systems available today.