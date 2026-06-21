Should You Buy A PlayStation 5 Now Or Wait For The PS6?

RAM and memory in today's market are significantly more expensive than usual, and there aren't any signs that this will recover in the next couple of years (despite a few dips). It's also been an ongoing issue building a new PC, since even a pre-built could be more cost-efficient. These are tough times for consumers and tech companies alike. Businesses feel pressured to either absorb manufacturing costs to develop new tech or raise prices. Sony isn't an exception to this either.

Sadly, not all companies will subsidize their consoles like Xbox, recovering costs through game sales or subscriptions. Either the retail price increases to reflect the covered expenses, or other components are downgraded to keep prices steady. Plus, companies may even keep it higher if there's no competition, lowering the pressure. Sony would have to decide how to deal with the memory crisis once its inventory empties. If launch prices for the PlayStation 6 are too high, like say, costs closer to $900, rather than $600 USD, people might hesitate to pay if they can still make use of the PlayStation 5.

I am someone in this boat. It is extremely rare for me to buy a new console just for exclusives unless it's for Nintendo. Sadly, exclusivity remains inconsistent between Sony and Microsoft (it dwindled before, but now re-emerging), making me feel a lot less incentivized to rush out and buy one for exclusives, unless Sony's PC port reversal actually works.