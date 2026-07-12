What To Do When Alexa Starts Flashing Yellow

If you'd prefer not to receive notification alerts in the future, you can change these settings in the Alexa app. Just tap More > Settings > Notifications, and then toggle off notifications for every feature or service you want to ignore. Once updated, Alexa should no longer show a yellow light/bar when there's an Amazon order update, a shopping suggestion, or a message.

Yellow isn't the only LED color on Echo devices used to communicate with you. You'll see cyan blue when Alexa is listening to a voice command, teal blue when Alexa is waiting for a command, and red to indicate the device's microphone is muted. If you own an Echo device with a built-in camera, red also indicates that your video feed won't be shared. Learning what all the colors represent isn't totally necessary, but they're a big part of the Echo experience.

We should also mention that you won't see any of these color indicators on non-Echo speakers, even if the products have Alexa built in. If you own a third-party, Alexa-powered speaker, we recommend using your Alexa app to stay on top of notifications and messages. Or, if you have a hunch that you missed something (and you didn't disable notifications), you can just ask Alexa what your notifications are, and the assistant should read anything you missed.