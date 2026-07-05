8 Cheap Smart Home Gadgets Under $30 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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With the advancing technology, many consumers are shifting toward smart home automations by including various smart devices around the house that eliminate the physical efforts attached to executing everyday tasks. For instance, gone are the times when you had to get up from the comfort of your bed to turn off your phone's charger or turn on the lights or fans in the room. All of this is now possible via smart bulbs, smart plugs, and other devices that let you perform these tasks through dedicated apps or voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home.

And unlike common belief, not all smart home gadgets will cost you an arm and a leg. Instead, there are some cheap smart gadgets that will add to your setup without being expensive, like smart security cameras and more. Hence, we rounded up an assortment of smart home gadgets that were not only affordable (all under $30) but were also high-quality products with great user feedback (based on a minimum rating of 4.3 stars) on various retail sites to back the product's performance and reliability.