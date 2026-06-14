12 Smart Home Gadget Rules Everyone Should Follow

A smart home requires a decent investment, so your decision to adopt this technology needs to be well thought out. One area where smart home technology excels is security, so make sure the first few products you get prioritize this.

A smart lock from companies like Philips, Aqara, and Eufy is among the first things you could get. Blink and Wyze have competent smart cameras to further enhance your security. A smart doorbell that lets you see who's at the door is also a great addition to enhance your home security system. Orbitell and Tapo's products are reliable enough in this regard. Don't underestimate the importance of smart garage door controls and openers either — companies like Chamberlain, myQ, eKyro, and Meross provide you with the means to remotely control your garage door, meaning that you never have to worry about whether you left it open or not anymore. Even your smart lights can help improve home security by a tiny bit! The Philips Hue and WiZ smart lights feature a vacation mode that you can turn on to make it seem like your home is occupied, deterring criminals from breaking in when you're on a well-deserved break.

Now that your home is secure from outsiders, it's time to install sensors that will detect any pressing issues and help ensure a safe home environment. GoveeLife provides a bunch of smart water leak sensors that will help you figure out if your washing machine or dishwasher is causing issues. Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors from Kidde and First Alert can send alerts to your smartphone if they detect something gnarly, letting you take the necessary safety measures before things get too dire.