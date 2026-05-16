11 Creative Ways To Use Smart Switches Around Your House

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Smart homes have become very popular in the current day and age, with this industry valued at $24 billion in 2024 and expected to cross $50 billion early in the 2030s. With a nifty mobile app or voice controls, you can easily manage anything and everything in your house ... provided that they have some degree of smart functionality. While a smart home ecosystem is easier to set up in a new house, things may get challenging if you already have everything you could possibly want in your home and need to replace a bunch of appliances with smart variants.

Instead of going through this expensive ordeal, one of the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home is to install smart switches in various places throughout your house. This way, even regular electrical fixtures and appliances can enjoy a degree of smart functionality that makes them far more convenient to use. The best part is that you can use these switches in creative ways and optimize your everyday routines with the wonders of modern technology. Suffice it to say, these are essential smart home gadgets you should be using if you're serious about getting into the smart home ecosystem.