8 Of The Best Smart Home Gadgets For Minimalists
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As a lifestyle, minimalism focuses on simplicity. In terms of smart home gadgets, this translates to devices that just do what they're designed to do.
Minimalist smart home gadgets often have sleek designs that blend in with your smart home ecosystem, but they're more than just their looks. They're easy to set up, and they'll require minimal input from you and your family members as you go about your days. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, these devices won't waste your time with superficial features that you'll never use.
We've selected eight gadgets following this minimalist criteria. To make sure the devices are worth buying, we considered those with thousands of Amazon reviews and an average rating of more than 4.0 stars. We'll highlight the positive feedback from the platform's customers, and we'll also gather insights from professional reviews to showcase why we think they deserve to be among the best smart home gadgets for minimalists.
Kasa KL110 smart light bulb
While it's true that smart bulbs can use more electricity than regular light bulbs, smarter usage bolsters power efficiency in the long run. There are options like the Kasa KL110, which is designed to produce soft white light of up to 800 lumens, and is available on Amazon for $11.99. With an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 17,500 reviews, it appears that customers are impressed by this affordable smart home gadget.
Setting up this smart bulb is very easy through the Kasa app, as confirmed by Amazon shoppers. The whole process was demonstrated by TechGuru Andrew, who spent just over a minute from launching the app to completing the setup process. The YouTube reviewer also showed how you can use the app to adjust the smart bulb's brightness and create schedules for when it turns on or off.
This Kasa smart bulb works with both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands. Some customers said it took them a bit more time to set up the device with Alexa, but it's still not hard.
Govee H5083 smart plug
If you already have some favorite minimalist gadgets, you can add them to your smart home ecosystem with smart plugs. Instead of spending on new devices when your current ones are still working, you can use smart plugs to upgrade them. They're pretty affordable too, like the $12.99 Govee H5083, which has a 4.5-star average score on Amazon after more than 13,300 reviews.
Once you've finished setting up this smart plug, you can access various features for whatever you plug into it. These include timers and auto-on and auto-off schedules. You'll also be able to use these functions through Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, but Just A Dad Tips issued a reminder in its review of the gadget that you should give it a unique name in the app, as that is how you'll refer to the smart plug in voice commands.
Amazon shoppers are impressed by the functionality of the Govee smart plug's app, and many customers claim that they have had no connectivity problems with the gadget.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $49.99 is as minimalist as you can get for an Amazon Echo speaker, with its unassuming design, the lack of a display, and the dedicated purpose of interacting with Amazon's Alexa. The only controls you would see on the device are the four buttons at the top to call Alexa, increase or decrease volume, and turn the microphone on/off, so it looks very seamless.
In our review of the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), we highlighted its advanced features, such as the ability to pair with other Amazon devices and to expand your network when used with Eero Wi-Fi routers. Of course, all the basic functions of an Alexa speaker are still available, allowing you to use voice commands to ask the digital assistant any question or to carry out certain tasks.
Amazon shoppers said that the sound quality and volume of the latest Amazon Echo Dot are impressive, considering it's just 6.1 inches wide, 5.6 inches deep, and 5.8 inches high. This is echoed by CNET, which added that the device is also excellent at listening to your voice commands.
Eufy Indoor Cam E30 security camera
Some home security cameras require a monthly subscription to access all of their features. However, there are certain options like the Eufy Indoor Cam E30, which you can buy from Amazon for $69.99, that already come with everything unlocked. With this device, you won't have to think about any additional costs.
This Eufy security camera takes only minutes to set up, according to Amazon shoppers, and once it's up and running, it can capture videos at 4K resolution so that all the details will be crystal clear. The retailer's customers said that its app is easy to use, allowing you to access livestreams and pan, tilt, and zoom the camera. The device can send you an alert when it detects movement, and according to testing by LifeHackster, it takes less than a minute for you to get the notification on your phone.
Video storage is one of the usual features locked behind a subscription for other security cameras, but this Eufy gadget saves the footage that it records in a microSD card. This local storage is reliable, according to shoppers. The security camera also has an integrated spotlight and night vision capabilities, so you can monitor your home even when the lights are out.
Aqara U100 smart lock
A smart lock is a great gadget for minimalists because with keyless entry, it reduces the number of things you need to bring with you when you go out. If you add a sleek design that makes it look seamless on your front door, like with the Aqara U100, it makes the device an even more attractive purchase.
Your family members may open this smart lock through its fingerprint reader, a numeric passcode, an NFC card, or a physical key. It's easy to add fingerprints and passcodes to the Aqara app, according to Amazon shoppers, who also praised the reliability of the fingerprint reader. If you have an Apple Home hub like an Apple HomePod or Apple TV, you'll also be able to unlock it with voice commands through Siri, or by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch on the device, as explained by PCMag in its review.
Amazon customers said that this Aqara smart lock feels premium and sturdy. PCMag highlighted its responsive keypad and noted that it quickly locks and unlocks using any of the methods. This device will add to your peace of mind with its auto-lock feature and IP65 protection rating, and it's available for $189.99 from the retailer, where it has an average rating of 4.2 stars with more than 2,400 reviews.
Ring Alarm security system
A security system fits the minimalist lifestyle if it's "set and forget," and the Ring Alarm fits the bill. Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars after nearly 5,400 reviews, commented that you can start small with this system, then buy additional components over time. You'll be able to monitor them all on the Ring app, which issues real-time alerts whenever alarms are triggered or sensors are tripped.
The five-piece kit of the Ring Alarm security system is available from Amazon for $199.99. It includes a base station that's armed with a siren and a built-in backup battery that can last up to 24 hours, a keypad to arm or disarm the system, a contact sensor and a motion detector that send notifications when triggered, and a range extender that extends the base station's signal to the other components The siren is very loud and the motion detector is very reliable, according to Amazon shoppers.
As Security.org pointed out in its review, you'll save money with this security system because you can install it yourself without the help of professionals. However, it also recommends signing up for the Ring Protect Pro subscription of $20 per month, which it describes as one of the most affordable plans with 24/7 professional monitoring for even less worry about your family and your home's safety.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is arguably the most visually appealing device in this roundup. Wired described it as "gorgeous on the eyes" in its review of the gadget, while many Amazon shoppers praised its modern look. However, with its average rating of 4.3 stars on the retailer's website after nearly 2,100 reviews, we can conclude that it does more than just fit into the minimalist aesthetic.
We think the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is "absolutely stunning," but beyond controlling the temperature of your home, it's also very helpful in saving money on energy. As its name implies, the device learns your routine and automatically adjusts your home's temperature based on it. It also comes with the Google Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd Gen), which allows the device to consider the sensor's location when making temperature adjustments.
Amazon shoppers claim that installation is straightforward and that the energy savings are noticeable. Wired said that the device is easy to control, either through its onboard controls or the Google Home app.
Levoit Core 600S-P air purifier
Air purifiers are among the essential smart home gadgets you should be using in 2026. They work in the background to make sure that you and your family are breathing clean air, and for large rooms, the Levoit 600S-P is a highly-rated option from Amazon at 4.6 stars after more than 5,900 reviews. The device, sold on Amazon for $299.99, can handle areas as large as 2,933 square feet.
This Levoit air purifier features a three-stage filtration system that works wonderfully, according to Amazon shoppers, as they claim that the air quality quickly improves when they turn on the device. TechRadar said in its review that the gadget is effective in removing particles and odors from the air, and Amazon customers confirmed that it helps a lot during pollen season and in homes with pets.
You'll be able to operate the device through its LED touchscreen, but you can also do so through the VeSync app or using voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant. The air purifier is somewhat bulky at 12.3 inches x 12.3 inches x 23.6 inches, and it weighs 13.7 pounds, but the recessed side handles make it easy to move, according to TechRadar.
How we chose these smart home gadgets for minimalists
To meet the criteria of a minimalist device, the chosen smart home gadgets not only serve a specific purpose but they also provide convenience and require minimal supervision. The devices also have a simple aesthetic that blends into the background.
For proof that these gadgets are must-buys, we considered the comments from shoppers on Amazon's website. We also selected devices with an average score of over 4.0 stars and with at least 2,000 ratings. We consulted reviews from reputable websites and channels to further support our picks for the best smart home gadgets for minimalists.