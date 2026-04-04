8 Of The Best Smart Home Gadgets For Minimalists

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As a lifestyle, minimalism focuses on simplicity. In terms of smart home gadgets, this translates to devices that just do what they're designed to do.

Minimalist smart home gadgets often have sleek designs that blend in with your smart home ecosystem, but they're more than just their looks. They're easy to set up, and they'll require minimal input from you and your family members as you go about your days. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, these devices won't waste your time with superficial features that you'll never use.

We've selected eight gadgets following this minimalist criteria. To make sure the devices are worth buying, we considered those with thousands of Amazon reviews and an average rating of more than 4.0 stars. We'll highlight the positive feedback from the platform's customers, and we'll also gather insights from professional reviews to showcase why we think they deserve to be among the best smart home gadgets for minimalists.