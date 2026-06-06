5 Easy Smart Home Upgrades For Beginners
Starting a smart home can seem complicated because of the many possibilities you have, but several upgrades work great for beginners. That is because they help make your house smarter without the complicated process that some automations require. So, the ideal approach is to focus on basic things at the beginning to improve your routine.
For example, instead of trying to automate your lights, temperature control, and security devices all at once, it is better to start simple. The easiest upgrades for anyone starting a smart home focus on making daily life more convenient, offering ways to control everything only with your voice or through a single device.
That is why we selected some options that let you turn your home into a smart one on a budget and without entering the full complexity of things. On the positive side, you can quickly make everything feel more connected, and turn some activities that would otherwise interrupt your routine into simple everyday things you can ignore.
Smart speakers
That was my first purchase when I thought about starting to automate some parts of my house, and it is one of the best investments I have ever made. A smart speaker can become the core of any smart home, and for that reason, it should be your starting point as well if you're a beginner. Just choose one of the major smart speaker brands available, such as Amazon Echo, Google Nest, or Apple's HomePod, and start to enjoy many features.
I personally still keep the first Echo Dot I bought with me, and it's a favorite in my home. My mom is someone that doesn't know how to use Spotify on a smartphone, but by asking Alexa, she can listen to her favorite songs using only voice commands. That way she can do many things that would otherwise be difficult on a smartphone.
So, besides being a simple upgrade that anyone in your home can use easily after installation, smart speakers also help in another way. They also serve as the brain of your smart home. So, when you buy smart gadgets, you can control all of them with your voice and without needing to have your phone nearby.
Smart display
Smart displays are the next logical step if you already have a smart speaker. They function like one, responding to every voice command and helping control other smart devices. However, those devices come with a screen that can add many other features to your daily routine. Models like the Amazon Echo Show or the Google Nest Hub let you watch recipes step by step while cooking or do a video call with someone without touching your smartphone.
What makes it worth the investment is how good these devices can be for daily life. You can use these devices to tell you about the weather while getting ready, ask them to make calls to someone or, when idle, turn them into a digital photo frame. They work like your smart speakers, but now with a screen, which means more context and a good upgrade for a beginner smart home, but with a higher price as well.
Smart robot vacuum
Although it is not an investment as cheap as many other options, for anyone who wants to enter the smart home segment, a robot vacuum is one of the best investments you can make. That is because it helps keep the floors in your house organized and free not only from dust but also from other dirt that can build up during the week. Even a good entry-level model can clean the house at specific times.
There are many models available online, so picking one from the best major robot vacuum brands is a good way to go. They often vary in quality and features they offer, but even the simpler ones can work alone. So, anyone who works outside the house can leave it running or turn it on remotely and come back to a clean home.
Several of them also connect to your smart speaker, so you do not need to depend on your phone to use their app all the time. In my house, for example, I have already asked it to clean the kitchen several times only with my voice and at moments when my hands are busy, making it a great investment even with the higher price.
Streaming dongle
Assuming you still don't own a smart TV and want to watch movies and shows on a larger screen, you can get a dongle. If you're not sure which product fits your setup, streaming sticks from Roku and some of its alternatives are usually worth buying. You only need to connect them to your TV's HDMI port, and you can access most mainstream streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, or even other popular apps like Spotify and YouTube. Some of these dongles also support voice commands that make it easier to find content without typing. On top of that, they tend to work for a long time with updates.
Even if you already have a smart TV, this dongle is still worth your money. Over the years, many smart TVs can become slow because of outdated hardware and the end of software support, so a dongle might help maintain smooth performance. This way, you do not need to replace your entire TV when it starts to age.
Smart lights
Replacing your regular bulbs with smart versions is one of the best budget upgrades any beginner can make in a smart home. The process takes only a few minutes and doesn't require any change in wiring. Many models, such as Philips Hue, fit into a normal socket. So, you only need to make the switch, and then you can control everything through your phone or your smart speaker.
What I like most about this upgrade is the practicality, especially for someone like me who tends to leave lamps on all the time. So, even after leaving the house, there is no need to worry about whether they are still on because everything can be checked on a phone. Beyond all this practicality, smart bulbs are also an upgrade that helps save energy. You can set up routines that automatically turn off the bulb during daytime. So even if the price of a smart bulb is higher at the beginning, you save money later.
How we chose these easy smart home upgrades for beginners
A smart home can seem complicated at first, and depending on the automations you want, that can really be true. So, when considering the best upgrades, we researched which ones any person could set up on their own. That became the first criterion: how easy it is to buy a product and have it ready to use in a few minutes without spending much time adjusting the settings.
The way these smart devices make day-to-day life easier was another important point. With a smart speaker, you can control everything with your voice, which works great for anyone without much experience using phone apps. Another useful item is the robot vacuum. Even though we prioritized cheaper gadgets, we made an exception with the robot vacuum, as it can be an easy and productive upgrade for most homes.