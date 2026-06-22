10 Of The Best Smart Light Bulbs For Every Budget

When you want a more expensive set of light bulbs that follow your every voice command or a strict schedule, there's the Meross Smart LED Light Bulb. A two-pack is available for $28.99. Originally, this set of lights only worked with Apple HomeKit, but now it works with other smart home platforms, including Google, Amazon, and SmartThings. It's a more appealing product for those who want a general smart light bulb in their home, offering 810 lumens and a 2,700 to 6,500 K color temperature range across the color spectrum. You'll also be able to keep track of how much money you've saved using these lights, as they have a Green Light grid forecast, especially for those with the latest Apple products.

These stood out to customers in posted reviews for how easily they connected to and worked with the smartphone application, how well they integrated with other Smart Home hubs and systems, and how effortless the color adjustment was. Many find that the overall quality of these bulbs and the amount you get for them is pretty affordable, making them a good addition to any location in a house or a small office. Experts who tested and reviewed the Meross LED Bulbs found that they had a good design and worked well, but noted that when the Wi-Fi was turned off, they did not automatically reconnect to a system, which was frustrating.