10 Of The Best Smart Light Bulbs For Every Budget
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Smart Light Bulbs are a worthwhile addition to the home, not only adding a touch of creative flair but also making it easier to control them remotely. Many of the Smart Light Bulbs on the market allow you to customize their color and adjust their brightness compared to a standard light bulb. It's why we found some of the best smart lights for a home theater. But, if you're looking for some to use in every room of your house, there are a lot to choose from, and some are more expensive than others.
We've gone through a wide range of smart lights you can pick up, available to anyone, regardless of your budget. You'll be able to read why these products made the list at the end of our methodology section. Here are the 10 best smart light bulbs you can get, for every budget.
Meross MSL120 Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb
When you want a more expensive set of light bulbs that follow your every voice command or a strict schedule, there's the Meross Smart LED Light Bulb. A two-pack is available for $28.99. Originally, this set of lights only worked with Apple HomeKit, but now it works with other smart home platforms, including Google, Amazon, and SmartThings. It's a more appealing product for those who want a general smart light bulb in their home, offering 810 lumens and a 2,700 to 6,500 K color temperature range across the color spectrum. You'll also be able to keep track of how much money you've saved using these lights, as they have a Green Light grid forecast, especially for those with the latest Apple products.
These stood out to customers in posted reviews for how easily they connected to and worked with the smartphone application, how well they integrated with other Smart Home hubs and systems, and how effortless the color adjustment was. Many find that the overall quality of these bulbs and the amount you get for them is pretty affordable, making them a good addition to any location in a house or a small office. Experts who tested and reviewed the Meross LED Bulbs found that they had a good design and worked well, but noted that when the Wi-Fi was turned off, they did not automatically reconnect to a system, which was frustrating.
TP-Link Tapo L535E Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb
If you're looking for a smart light bulb that does everything from providing rich lights and multiple colors, you can't go wrong with the TP-Link Tapo L535E Smart Wi-Fi Bulb. It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities and works with your Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant, depending on which smart home programs you already have installed. The Tapo light has a color temperature range of 2,500 to 6,500 K, depending on the settings you use, with a 75-watt equivalent at 9.5 watts. You'll be able to control all these settings through an application on your phone, which works with all Tapo lights throughout your household, offering a single, bright experience at 1,055 lumens. Available for $19.95 in a two-pack.
Customers who had purchased these lightbulbs found them extremely easy to use and hook up. All they had to do was replace them with their current light bulbs, sync them through their Google Home device, and the lights were ready to go, without the need for a third-party application. Others found them to work efficiently and were good replacements for other smart LED lights they had installed. Experts who reviewed these lights viewed them positively because of how bright and rich the colors are, and the overall power usage reports they shared. However, they were disappointed by the limited effects the bulbs offered, compared to other products.
AiDot Linkind Matter Smart Light Bulb
Another Smart Bulb option with a decent range and an expected lifespan of 25,000 hours is the AiDot Linked Matter Smart Light. You'll be able to sync this light bulb with your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and link it to Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant to keep everything together and accounted for in your home. You will need a smart home hub to get the most out of this smart light, though. It has a light color temperature of 2,700 to 6,500 K, depending on your preference, an impressive range of colors, and maxes out at 800 lumens. You'll be able to sync it with music, letting it reflect your mood or serve as a background aesthetic for any party or event you host. Available in a four-pack for $23.74.
As a more affordable LED light option, customers found these bulbs easy to set up and even more effective at creating smart home schedules and routines. Through Alexa, which turns off various lights and activates them closer to their bedroom. Others recommended them for their overall quality and their effectiveness at saving energy in a household. Experts who had the chance to use these lights enjoyed how well they worked across multiple home automation systems and the custom effects and music themes they offered, but noted the 800-lumen max as a drawback.
Govee Lynx Dream Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Outdoor String Lights
When you want to bring your smart light experience outside, make sure these bulbs not only work effectively outdoors but also withstand the elements. You don't want to go with a traditional option, and instead want to pick the Govee Lynx Dream String Lights, a reliable brand to get if you have Alexa and want to use gadgets with it.
These lights work with your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing them to connect to your Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant apps. Every light in this string is also waterproof and is 50 lumens per bulb. They have an estimated 20,000-hour lifespan, a 2,700 K color temperature, and can sync to your music when you're playing it through your smart home system. You'll be able to control everything through the application, allowing you to modify their current settings or colors. Available in 48 ft for $59.99.
For customers who purchased these lights and installed them at home, their reviews highlight how they transformed their homes' exteriors and how well they performed for holiday occasions. Others noted that the price was good, even if they didn't work with Alexa or over Wi-Fi, but the smartphone application was good enough. Experts who reviewed the Govee Lynx Dream String Lights found that the product offered a good range of customization and was bright, but noted that the bulbs were spaced a bit too far apart.
Philips Dimmable A19 Smart Wi-Fi Wiz Light Bulb
The Philips Smart Lighting A19 bulb is another choice on the market, available in two- or four-packs, depending on how many you want to add to your home, and comes in 60w or 100w versions at 800 lumens. They work the same way, as both models connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing you to use them alongside Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. These smart lights also use motion detection, automatically coming to life when you enter range, or you can set them to run at specific times throughout the day. Each light comes with over 16 million colors, which you can adjust in the Wiz application, or you might want to check out the Bridge Pro to see how Philips uses it for smart lights. Available for $17.75 in a two-pack.
As a more affordable LED light option, customers found that the Philips Dimmable A19 bulbs were a great choice for those with Apple HomeKit at home. Others noted that they were great lights that were easy to install, that the color-changing application was straightforward, and that they were brighter than other lights they've used. Experts who reviewed these lights highlighted their affordability compared to other lights, their ability to work well across multiple Smart Home applications, and that they didn't require a hub to get their full use.
Pure Smart A19F Tunable White Filament Bulb
For those specifically looking for a smart light with Alexa or Google Home setup, there's the Pure Smart A19 LED Bulb. These bulbs offer 1,000 lumens at 7 watts and a 2,000 to 4,000k light color temperature, giving you plenty of options to place throughout your home, with an expected lifetime of 30,000 hours. They'll hook up to your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks to work with Alexa or Google Home. They do not work with Apple HomeKit, meaning if you have Siri or any of those options, this is not the smart light for your home. Available in a one-pack for $24.00, making it more expensive.
As a more expensive product, experts who reviewed this product found it to be a strong choice for home buyers looking to add a smart light to their home. It worked well with Alexa and Google Home voice controls, did not require a smart home hub, and continued to work with third-party devices, all over Wi-Fi. Although it might not work with Apple or Matter, it's still a reliable product that makes it one of the better Smart Lights on the market, and easily one of the more expensive choices.
Wiz LED Smart Light Bulb
For those looking for a cheaper smart bulb, there's the WiZ Connected LED Smart Lights. These come in A19-sized bulbs, and you can get them in one- or four-packs, depending on how many you want throughout a home. You'll control all of them through the WiZ application, the WiZ remote, or voice commands via your Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Apple HomeKit system, which integrates with all of them via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can modify the schedules for these lightbulbs, along with the 16 million light customization options. These lights offer 800 lumens and a 2,200 to 2,700 K color temperature range. Available in a two-pack for $20.67, one of the several budget smart home accessories to make your home feel luxurious.
As a more budget-friendly option, customers highlighted in their reviews that the WiZ LED Smart Lights were easy to set up, worked well on their Wi-Fi network, and were easy to use and control via their smartphones. Others highlighted the extensive customization options for these lights, as well as how seamlessly they work across multiple Smart Home systems, including through voice commands. Experts who reviewed these lights found that they are exceptionally bright and offer a good range of indoor light choices. They note that the lights did not always work well with Alexa, and they are not suitable for outdoor use.
Cync GE Dynamic Effects A19 LED Smart Bulb
If you're looking for a dynamic smart bulb that's a bit pricier on the light market, there's the GE Cync Lighting Dynamic Effects Smart Bulb, which comes in A19. There are other models of this similar light bulb that you can get, such as the indoor floodlight or the standard A19.
These light bulbs feature 800 lumens and a 2,700 K color temperature, allowing you to fully adjust the color and overall brightness directly in the smart application. They'll sync with your home's smart network, working with Amazon Alexa or a Google Home kit, and you don't need a hub to get the most out of them. You can use these lights alongside the essential voice assistant commands you can use around the house. These don't work with the Apple HomeKit. Available in a two-pack for $35.99.
Customers who picked up and reviewed the GE Cync Light Bulb found it was worth the extra cost to add it to their homes. The light bulb's application was easy to use, offered a good range of color options, and the light itself was exceptionally bright. Additionally, being able to adjust options on the smartphone or via voice was a nice touch. Experts who reviewed this light bulb agree that it offers a wide range of colors, is easy to use, and works well with other smart home systems, though the price is a drawback.
Nanoleaf Matter Essentials Smart LED Lights
For those who have been adding the Matter smart technology to their home, there's the Nanoleaf Matter Essential A19 Smart Bulb, available in a four-pack for $49.99. You can sync these lights with that system, integrating all your smart home devices, although it still works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple.
The Nanoleaf Smart Lights deliver 1000 lumens of brightness and deep light customization you expect from LED lights, all controlled from the smartphone application. You can connect them to your system via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, set them on a schedule, or control them with your voice. They can also operate alongside other entertainment media, such as your movies or television shows, if those are also hooked up in your smart home.
Customer reviewers who picked up these lights highlighted how effective the application was while they were away from home. Others praised how bright they are, and how easy it was to integrate them into a smart house with a system already set up. Experts who reviewed the Nanoleaf LED Lights noted how bright and colorful they were when set up, and their affordability, but also highlighted that you need a hub for them to work with Apple Home.
Govee RGBIC LED Smart Strip Light
If you're looking for a more subtle and cheaper LED smart light set, consider the Govee RGBIC Strip Lights, which can cover wider areas with a smart light system. 16.4 ft is available for $14.99, a worthwhile addition to our smart lighting gadgets on Amazon's under-$30 list.
You'll be able to use these lights through the Govee Home application to optimize them to cover a range of colors and sync with your music, but it only works over Bluetooth, not Wi-Fi. They have a softer brightness, with only 220 lumens across all lights, and a set color temperature of 3,000 K. You'll have to do everything through the Govee app on your smartphone, as it doesn't integrate with other smart home systems. Still, it's a good compromise for those on a budget who want a lot of light coverage for not too much money.
Customer reviews for the Govee LED Strip Lights note that they're of solid quality, with strong adhesive to keep them in place and a wide range of colors to choose from. Others highlight that they still work well, even after using them for nearly half of a day for multiple weeks without any issues. Experts who have reviewed them find that Govee has a fantastic app that makes it easy to control them, but note that they only work over Bluetooth, not Wi-Fi.
Methodology
For the best smart light bulb options, we wanted to make sure these were capable of working entirely with a smartphone or of hooking up with existing smart home features. These had to be options that worked with voice commands, a smartphone application, or by syncing with a home network via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Both were a bonus.
When considering which products to add to this list, we wanted to select those that offered a good range of lumens, varied light color temperatures, had decent wattage, and were estimated to last for multiple years, depending on how long they were left on. We list the prices of each product for those on a budget, with two-packs priced under $25 to be more budget-friendly. If a smart light did not work with a smart home system, it had to work with a smart application, allowing a user to operate it remotely, like the Govee Light Strip.