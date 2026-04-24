The 7 Best Smart Lights For Your Home Theater

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When it comes to lighting, home theaters can present unique challenges. You could, of course, opt for a projector as a cheap option in your DIY basement home theater, but projectors work best with no ambient lighting at all. If a large TV is the focal point of your home theater, then you don't want the surrounding lighting to draw too much attention away from the screen. Setting up screen-mirroring smart lights, however, can enhance your experience by syncing to the content you're watching. With this smart lighting feature, you can leverage LEDs to throw onscreen colors onto the wall, effectively extending the content you're watching beyond the boundaries of your screen.

Screen mirroring lights can be divisive, though. Some find that they increase immersion — particularly for sci-fi media or vivid animations — while others complain that they're distracting. Not sure if you'll enjoy reactive backlighting? Both Govee and Nanoleaf offer desktop apps you can use to program some of your existing Govee or Nanoleaf lights to mirror the colors on your monitor. Use your computer to play some games or watch a movie, then see if you like the mirroring effect on your current smart lights. If you do, there are a host of smart light product options that can elegantly deliver screen mirroring effects in your home theater.

Normally, you can mix and match smart light brands at your leisure. But because screen mirroring is an advanced smart light feature that requires you to stay within a single product ecosystem, we've focused on products from only three brands — Philips Hue, Govee DreamView, and Nanoleaf — that have ratings of four stars or higher. Each brand offers a wide selection of lamps, bulbs, bars, and other fixtures that can work together to build stunning and immersive full-room light displays. For the best results, we suggest using smart LEDs that are projected onto a wall and emit diffuse light when they're in your direct field of view.